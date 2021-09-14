Sister Elizabeth (Martin) Brady, OSF, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 5:55 p.m., on September 12, 2021. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Clare Chapel. Masks will be required. Livestream of the service can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sister was born on June 22, 1923 in Portland, OR, to John and Rose Anne (Sweeney) Brady.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 24, 1940 and made final profession of vows August 10, 1946. Sister received her degrees in education from Loras College, Dubuque, IA and in Clinical Pastoral Education (C.P.E.) at Providence Medical Center in Portland, OR. She ministered in Iowa as a teacher at Dyersville, Holy Cross, and Remsen, and in Portland, OR and St. Mary of the Woods, Chicago, IL. She later ministered as chaplain and director of religious activities at Sunnycrest Manor and as parish minister at Holy Trinity Parish both in Dubuque, IA.
Sister is survived by her nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers John (Rose) Brady, Thomas (Irene) Brady, and Edward (Eleanor) Brady; and sisters Margaret and Mary Brady, Theresa (Steve) Stenberg, and Rose (Jay) Oliver.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.