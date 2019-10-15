Cynthia (Cindy) L. Mehrl, born June 27, 1958, age 61, was reunited with her parents, Martin and Shirley (Keller) Mehrl, and pet dog, Molly, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Cindy was being visited and comforted by her family members at the time of her passing.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Cindy’s life at Tri-State Community Church, 12937 Derby Grange Road in Dubuque, from 3 until 6 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019. Service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of arrangements.
Cindy was a 1977 graduate of Senior High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Dubuque in 1987. Additionally, she received her degree as a registered nurse from NICC in 1996. She had a long-standing career with Finley Hospital, beginning in the Central Service Department in 1978, and ending as an operating room surgical nurse in 2008 when she became disabled.
Cindy held the essence of joy. She developed friendships that were solid and sacred. To her family, she was there in all facets of life providing support and love whenever needed. She worked hard throughout her life, initially a professional student; but, eventually her years at Finley Hospital led her to a nursing career. She was a wonderful caretaker and brought comfort to all those around her. Nursing was a perfect fit for her, and she excelled at it. Cindy loved her family and was connected to each one in a special way. She had a unique bond with her parents, from whom she was inseparable. Her nieces and nephews were treated like they were her own.
She enjoyed puzzles, going to bingo, playing cards and exercising at the YMCA. Her cousins, Diane Mueller, LuAnn Keller and Annie Mehrl, partook of these activities with her on many occasions. She reveled in baking, decorating her house and yard, and making beautiful jewelry for those she loved.
Cindy was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2012. As the dementia set in, her playfulness and passion were unbridled. She continued to bring joy and happiness to all those that were around her, and will continue to bring a smile to our faces when memories arise.
She is survived by her siblings, Christy (Paul) Potter, of Durango, Iowa, Cathy (Mike) Waddick, of Dubuque, Vicky (Tim) Close, of Des Moines, Iowa, Gregory (Theresa) Mehrl, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, Randy “Bubba” (Kimmy Hicks) Mehrl, of Des Moines, and Lori Beireis, of North Liberty, Iowa; and her nieces and nephews, Jaime Potter, Braden (Diana) Waddick, Colin (Laura) Waddick, Austin Waddick, Aaron Waddick, Jordan (Natalie) Waddick, Connor Close, Derek Mehrl, Damon Mehrl. Dalton Mehrl, Kennedy Anderson, Jarrett Beireis, Hunter Beireis and Gracie Beireis.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to The Association for Frontotemporal Dementia (AFTD), 290 King Of Prussia Road, Building 2, Suite 320, Radnor, PA, 19087 or online at https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/.
We wish to give special thanks to her relatives, friends, in-home caregivers, Hospice of Dubuque and the Luther Manor staff for the love and care they showed to Cindy these past years.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Cindy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.