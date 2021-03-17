MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Thomas J. Coakley, 89, of Maquoketa passed away at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Sunday, March 14, 2021, after a sudden illness.
He was born to Lee and Ida Coakley on their family farm at Otter Creek, on July 12, 1931. He attended the St. Lawrence Catholic School through the 10th grade where he was a Mass server, likely laying the ground work for being a devout Catholic all his life. He then graduated from Maquoketa High School with the class of 1949, where he was active in sports especially basketball and baseball.
Following graduation, he was selected first baseman with the Junior Legion Baseball League. While playing baseball throughout the area he also farmed with his father. During this time, he met Lois Manderscheid and they were married in September of 1952. Tom and Lois’s love of horses carried over to their whole family being involved with trail rides and competing in horse shows and horse racing.
Tom made the decision to quit dairying and took a job with Maquoketa Schools as bus driver and grounds keeper for 18 years. In retirement, Lois and Tom learned to play golf and were able to do some extensive traveling. They moved to Swagosa Drive in Maquoketa for 11 years, before moving to Arkansas in 1995. They enjoyed traveling with friends, golfing nearly every day and playing in numerous card clubs for 19 years before moving back to Maquoketa in 2014.
After a very happy, full life Tom is survived by his wife Lois; four daughters and one son, Carol Lee Coakley, New Mexico, Kathy Van’t Hul, Colorado, Sue (Douglas) Goodall, Delmar, Kim (Lewis) Palumbo, Texas and John (Bonnie) Coakley, Otter Creek; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Paul Perrin and Karl (Ginny) Manderscheid; sisters-in-law, Carma Homjak and Ruth (Jim) Gartner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Maree Lois and Mary Perrin, and numerous other relatives.
A memorial Mass celebrating Tom’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, March 22, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. A private burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery, in Otter Creek.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be sent to Carson Celebration of Life Center, 318 West Pleasant Street, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060 c/o the Thomas J. “Tom” Coakley Family.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of support or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.