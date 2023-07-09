BERNARD, Iowa — James “Eb” A. Fischer, 55, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away on July 1st, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics due to complications following kidney transplant surgery.
There will be a joint visitation for Earl and his son James “Eb” Fischer from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday July 9th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale, with a joint Wake Service preceding the visitation at 12:45 p.m.
A joint Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 on Monday July 10th, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Melleray, with Monsignor Thomas Toale officiating. Burials will follow in the church cemetery.
James was born on January 3rd, 1968, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Earl and Mary (Hartung) Fischer. He graduated from Cascade High School. Jim worked for Cascade Lumber Company and most recently worked as a farmer for Cook Brothers. He was also a member of the Cascade Snowmobile Club.
Jim was a great son, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him. Jim had a loud, fun-loving presence about him. He was always fascinated and entertained by his nieces and nephews. Since he was a child, tractors and farming were his life. Dale and Alice Cook and their families were truly his second family in life. Everyone enjoyed the stories he would tell.
Jim could be found on his cell phone, riding his side by side, snowmobiling, watching tractor pulls, and playing euchre. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his two brothers Gary Fischer of Cascade and Roger Fischer of Bernard, four sisters Cindy (Steve) Peiffer of Cascade, Sheila Fischer of Dubuque, Brenda (Craig) Barth of Sherrill, and Lisa (Mark) Droeszler of Bernard, as well as several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary in December 2020, his father Earl Fischer on July 7th, 2023, and his grandparents Meinrad and Ruth Hartung and Anthony and Mary Fischer.
The family would like to thank Dr. Whalen, Tri-State Dialysis, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and Sherry Kelchen ARNP.