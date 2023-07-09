BERNARD, Iowa — James “Eb” A. Fischer, 55, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away on July 1st, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics due to complications following kidney transplant surgery.

There will be a joint visitation for Earl and his son James “Eb” Fischer from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday July 9th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale, with a joint Wake Service preceding the visitation at 12:45 p.m.

