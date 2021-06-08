ASBURY, Iowa — Katherine C. Carothers, 88, of Asbury, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
The Memorial Service for Katherine will be from 1 until 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive. If you are unable to attend, please visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Katherine’s family.
Katherine was born June 17, 1932, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Ira and Helen Voss Terhune.
On June 3, 1954, she married Otto Carothers in Muncie, Ind. He passed away on December 26, 1989.
Katherine received her second Masters degree from UW-Platteville. She worked as an elementary school teacher for nine years and also worked at Wal-Mart in Platteville.
She enjoyed quilting, gardening, walking, reading mystery books and volunteering at the Dubuque Arboretum for the past 31 years.
Survivors include two sons, Warren (Yasmin) Carothers, of Reston, Va., and Lance Carothers, of Greensboro, N.C.; one brother, Jim Terhune; and a niece, Michal Terhune Dusendang.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Otto.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Katherine’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.