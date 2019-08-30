Joseph P. Burns, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque, Ill. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, and 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Marilyn A. Cravatta, Savanna, Ill. — Memorial services: Noon today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Memorial gathering: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Robert Erdenberger, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Patricia L. Gabrielson, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Bethany Home.
Shirley M. Hahn, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the chapel.
Eldon J. Hazer, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Gwen E. Healey, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Edna A. Huinker, Ossian, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Kenneth M. Jess, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue.
Linda J. Knight, McGregor, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Viola L. Kuehl, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Joyce E. Mahr, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Lancaster Congregational Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. at the church.
Barbara M. McFarlane Kruse, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the church.
Joseph J. McPoland, Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5131 Sherrill Road, Sherrill.
Eugene W. Metcalfe, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Margaret B. Schmitz, Minnesota, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the church.
Marjorie J. Steiber, Lansing, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, United Methodist Church, Lansing. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Cindy Wright, Monticello, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello.