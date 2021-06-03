SHULLSBURG, Wis. — William “Bill” Grindey, age 83, of rural Shullsburg, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Edenbrook of Platteville in Platteville, WI.
Bill was born on April 22, 1938 in Monticello Township in Lafayette County, WI, the son of Clyde and Alice (White) Grindey.
He attended grade school at the Levitt Country School and graduated from Warren High School in Warren, IL, in 1956.
After graduating, Bill was drafted into the United States Army in 1961 and served until 1963.
He married friend Carol Glick on June 22, 1963. They lived in Arkansas until his honorable discharge in October of 1963.
When Bill and Carol moved back home, he began farming and semi-retired in 2001. He then worked for Harbach’s Grain Farm for 10 years.
Bill had a sense of humor that was uncanny and a laugh that was contagious and infectious. He always had a story to tell — many times telling the same one over again. He cherished the time he spent with his friends enjoying a cup of coffee and sharing stories. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife, Carol, of 57 years, at home; one son, Gary (Melissa) Grindey, of Cobb, WI; one daughter, Kathy (Joe) Bobadilla, of Lexington, KY; his grandchildren, Matthew and Jacob Grindey, Tyler and Alexandra Bobadilla and Dakota Thole; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Sylvia (Norman) Peterson; one brother, Eldon (Janice) Grindey; and his favorite cat, Daisy.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg).
A private family graveside service will be in West Ella Cemetery in Monticello Township in Lafayette County, WI. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Bill’s name.
The family would like to thank Mercy One Dubuque, Select Specialty Hospital in Madison, Agrace Hospice and Edenbrook of Platteville, WI, for their care of Bill.
Casual attire is to be worn to the visitation, per family request.