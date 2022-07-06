William L. “Billy” Wodrich, IV, 18, beloved son of William and Sonia Wodrich passed away on July 1, 2022, the result of an automobile accident.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 7th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 6:00 p.m., followed by a car ride through Sonic Drive-In and back to the Airline Inn in Key West where a celebration of his life will be held.
William was born on March 16, 2004, in Dubuque the son of William J. and Sonia (Herting) Wodrich. He attended Earlville Elementary School, Briggs Elementary and Table Mound Elementary. He attended middle school at Roosevelt and was finishing his senior year at Dubuque Senior High School.
He worked at Dairy Queen and Casey’s General Store both in Key West and was most recently working at Myers-Cox in Peosta. His aunt recalls how he always put extra topping on her blizzard when he was working at Dairy Queen.
He loved trying new sports, he was in baseball through elementary school, track and football in middle school and he was part of the D.A.S.H. swim team for a year. Most recently his love of cars brought him to all the car meets and shows in the Dubuque and East Dubuque area. Whether he had a car to bring or not he loved to go and see the other cars, but most importantly he enjoyed talking with the other guys.
Little Billy as so many know him by loved going on family vacations to amusement parks and going on roller coaster after roller coaster with his sister. He always was up for a drive-in movie, he enjoyed going to the gym, and anytime he could he loved to hang out with friends. He especially loved cars, first falling in love with his older brother Marcus’s Mustang, prompting him to get a Mustang as his first car, and he soon could tell you everything about any car. He was always ready for any new adventure anyone wanted to do.
He is survived by his parents William and Sonia; his sister Samantha; his brother Marcus; grandmothers Nancy Wodrich and Claire Herting; three nephews Bryson, Zayden and Jaxon Hute. His aunts and uncles: Mike and Laura Herting, Chuck and Amy Herting, Rob and Norma Herting, Tony and Laurel Herting, Penny (Mike Healey) Wodrich, Chip and Pam Wodrich and Scott and Becca Wodrich. He is also survived by many cousins and his faithful companion Chase his golden retriever who spent every night either sleeping at his feet or snoring in front of his door.
Billy was preceded in death by his grandfather’s William C. Wodrich and Loras M. Herting.
In lieu of flowers a William L. Wodrich IV memorial fund will be established through Alliant Credit Union.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque Fire and EMS, Dubuque Police and Sheriff Depts. Especially Officer Robe, the Iowa State Patrol and the Leonard Funeral Home for all their care, kindness and compassion they gave during the tragic time.
