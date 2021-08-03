Lorena Pfeiler, 95, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque.

Tags

Recommended for you