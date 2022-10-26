LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Germaine B. Ungs, 98 of Luxemburg, Iowa passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 2 — 7 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 8:45 — 9:45 a.m., at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Germaine was born February 23, 1924 in Luxemburg, Iowa the daughter of Clem and Leocadia (Thillen) Langel. She married Arthur Ungs on May 5, 1943, in Luxemburg, IA. Together they raised their family and farmed near Luxemburg.
Germaine enjoyed working her garden and spending time outside. One of her favorite pastimes was quilting. She was a member of the Luxemburg Quilting Club for many years.
Survivors include her children: Joan Ungs of King City, CA, Dennis (Alice) Ungs of Cape Canaveral, FL, Carol (Dave) Ellis of Coal Valley, IL, Janet Ungs of Maple Grove, MN, Ronnie (Diane) Ungs of Dyersville, Donnie (Ruth) Ungs of Dyersville, Nancy (Mike) Gadberry of Dyersville, daughter-in-law, Jodi Ungs of Dubuque, grandchildren: Faith Robinson, Joshua Ungs, Jacob Ungs, Jana Ungs, Jessica Steckling, Nic (Whitney) Ungs, Matt (Ellyse) Ungs, Eric (Kate) Ungs, Justin Ungs, Melissa (Trevor) Funk, Zach (Angie) Ungs, Jayme (Shawne) Ungs, and Dylan and Cody Gadberry, in-laws: Dorothy Langel of Luxemburg, and Doris Langel of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, her husband, Art in 1991, one son, Mark Ungs in 2013, daughter-in-law, Jane Ungs in 2008, siblings: Mel Langel, Elmer (Mary) Langel, Sally (Alvin) Wegmann, Lavern Langel, Virgie (Lester) Dingbaum, in-laws, Lucille (Lefty) Mescher, Marie (Wilson) Saunders, Teresa (Jim) Schiltz, Irma (Ray) Glessner, and Grace (Bud) Coffey.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 in care of the deceased name.
