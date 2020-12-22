Warren J. Peterson Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 22, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Warren J. Peterson, 93, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Private services will be held at Linwood Cemetery. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today