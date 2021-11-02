Mark Daniel Rellihan, 57, of Dubuque, died Monday, October 25, 2021, at his home after a 5-year battle with Cancer.
A Celebration of Life for Mark will be 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, November 5, at the Best Western, 3100 Dodge St.
Mark was born July 31, 1964, in Dubuque, son of Dan and Joanne (Grace) Rellihan. He was a member of the Hempstead High School class of 1982 where he was a National Honor Society member and competed in 3 sports--baseball, basketball, and track. Mark was a talented baseball player and excelled as a pitcher and outfielder on the 1982 Conference Champion team. He went on to attend and play baseball at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where he graduated in 1984.
On October 7, 1988, he married his college sweetheart, Michele Crosser. Together, they raised their two sons, Jared and Patrick here in Dubuque.
Mark retired from The Home and Floor Show earlier this year as Sales Manager after 30 years of service. He was known throughout Dubuque for his dedication and commitment to his customers. Mark served 13 years on the Board of Directors for Area Residential Care, 3 of those years as president. He was also a member of the Home Builders Association of Dubuque.
Mark’s passion was golf, and he was a member of the Bunker Hill Golf League for 20 years. He enjoyed competing with close friends in their own annual Ryder Cup Tournament. His most recent claim to fame was winning the annual Tressel Invitational Tournament this June, partnering with his oldest son, Jared.
He loved to travel with his wife Shelly. Their favorite destination was Ireland where they enjoyed exploring the country to visit the many sites such as the Cliffs of Moher and often stopping at the pubs along the way to enjoy a pint or two and a good conversation with the locals.
When he was not working, he enjoyed time with family and friends gathering to watch his favorite sport teams. He was a diehard Iowa Hawkeye, Chicago Bear, and Chicago White Sox fan ... and of course, loved to watch golf.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Shelly; two sons, Jared (Rachael) Rellihan and Patrick Rellihan, both of Dubuque; his parents, Daniel and Joanne Rellihan of Dubuque; one brother, Mike (Karen) Rellihan of Lenexa, Kansas and their children, Lauren (fiancé Michael Widrig), Adam, and Gabrielle Rellihan; one sister, Kelly (Jeff) Roen of Dubuque, and their children, Drew (Kaylee), Valerie, and Rachel Roen of Dubuque; his mother-in-law Barb Crosser of Ackley, Iowa; one sister-in-law, Angie (Jeff) Luiken of Steamboat Rock, Iowa and their children Amanda (Angie) Luiken and Andrew (Liz) Luiken; one brother-in-law, Shawn Crosser of Ackley, Iowa and his children, Aron, Riley, and Shannen Crosser; and great-niece and nephews, Max Luiken and Belle and William Luiken.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Kenneth Crosser.
The Family would like to thank Dr. Eric Engleman and Tammi Noonan APRN who provided Mark such great care along the way. They would also like to recognize the Mercy One Dubuque Cancer Center nurses and support staff who managed Mark’s care and infusions with kindness, compassion, love, and humor. The family also thanks Hospice of Dubuque for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund has been established for Area Residential Care an organization dear to Mark.
