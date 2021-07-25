MONTICELLO, Iowa — Judith A. “Judy” (Ziegenfuss) Stumpf, age 78, of Monticello, IA, passed away at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Judy’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 7:00 p.m. To honor Judy’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Paul C. Baldwin officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Judy was born on July 8, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Louis Gregory and Harriet A. (Goodale) Ziegenfuss.
Judy attended school at Dubuque Senior High School and went on to earn her nursing degree from Area One in 1977, and became certified in clinical cancer research in 1998. She put her education to good use with the Finley Hospital for 28 years until her well earned retirement in 2002. Judy was united in marriage to John A. Stumpf on October 10, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa. They have been blessed with 61 years of marriage and 5 wonderful children together. Judy was a faith-filled woman and a member of St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, Nativity Catholic Church in Menominee, Illinois, and was currently a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monticello. She was a talented artist. Judy created paintings, painted the games that John would make in his woodworking shop, and made bags to store the game pieces inside. She also enjoyed hitting the local thrift shops looking for a hidden treasure that she could share with her family. Judy was a wiz in the kitchen and always made sure there was a meal on the table and something sweet for dessert. Judy loved to travel, especially on cruise ships, and would take as many family members along as she could talk into it. Her family truly meant the world to her and she looked forward to any occasion where she could get them all together. We are deeply saddened at losing our wonderful wife, mom, grandma and “Granny,” we will miss her dearly. We do however find some comfort in knowing that she is now resting peacefully, free of all of the health issues she has faced so bravely and with such grace these past years.
Those left to cherish Judy’s memory include her husband, John A. Stumpf, Monticello, IA; her children, Julia Ann (Daniel) Roberts, McHenry, IL, Jennifer Lee (Marty) Koppes, Sherrill, IA, John Peter (Toni) Stumpf, Monticello, IA, Susan Marie (Michael Sr.) Hennessy, Dubuque, IA, and Lindsy Augusta Hennessy, Urbandale, IA; her 14 grandchildren, Eric, Tyler, Aaron, Jordan, Abby, Tony, Sam, John, Troy, Aubrianna, Michael Jr., Adrian, Kalob and Arabella; her 18 great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Gregory Louis Ziegenfuss.
Judy’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Above and Beyond Hospice for all of their kind and compassionate care of Judy.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Judy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Judy Stumpf Family.
