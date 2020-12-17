Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Madelyn M. Connolly, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Germaine G. Goedken, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Steven J. Hodge, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, The Meadows Golf Club, Asbury, Iowa. Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, The Meadows Golf Club.
Susan R. Hosch, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marjorie J. Lorenz, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Henry R. Peppmeier, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Eddie L. Poppe, Hudson, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service-West Ridgeway location, Waterloo, Iowa, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, St. Mary of Mount Carmel, Waterloo. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rosemary M. Rahe, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Daniel J. Rigdon, Galena, Ill. — Services: 1 p.m. today, Pilot Knob Cemetery, rural Galena.
David G. Stephens, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Services: Noon today at the funeral home.
Roger F. Stillmunkes, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.