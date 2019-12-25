Richard Berning, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis.
John A. Bohy, St. Donatus, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Bellevue Community High School West Gym, Bellevue, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, and 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the gym.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Frank B. Connolly, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Norma M. Denlinger, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Grand River Center, River Room. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Bernice E. Frommelt, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the funeral home.
John L. Gansen, Epworth, Iowa — Gathering: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Daryl D. Heinold, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Geneva A. Hoth, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monona, and 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Frederick Jenkins, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg.
Lucille D. Kaiser, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rose M. Kehrli, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ryan, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Anna M. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff St. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Carl Kuehl, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 Industrial S. Park Road, Garnavillo, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, until time of services at the church.
Phyllis Lumpa, Monticello, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, First Presbyterian Church. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Theresa M. Moore, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Patricia A. Pfohl, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Cathedral of St. Raphael. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Raphael T. Riniker, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Dale Marshall, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Terrance R. McCoy, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Virginia E. Schmitt, Dubuque — Services: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Visitation: Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday at the church.
Larry Scott, West Union, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, West Union.
Gregory A. Sharkey and Dennis J. Sharkey Sr., Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.
John W. Theisen, Holy Cross, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross.
Edith M. Tisdale, Blue River, Wis. — Services: Noon Friday, Dec. 27, Kendall Funeral Home, Boscobel. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Dawn S. Woodhouse, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Sandra S. Zink, Stockton, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth, Ill.