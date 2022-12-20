EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Marilyn E. (Blaser) Sendt, 91, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away at 9:50 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing in Dubuque, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 — 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Church. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, IL, is serving the family.
Marilyn was born on January 8, 1931, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Koenig) Blaser. She was united in marriage to Darrell J. Sendt on September 29, 1956, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2002.
Marilyn was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in East Dubuque. She was formerly employed at Mount Carmel in Dubuque for approximately 20 years until her retirement. Marilyn loved watching old TV shows, baking and spending time with her great grand kids.
Surviving are five children, Karen (Dennis) Schmitt of Dubuque, Patty (Guy) DeVries and Laura (Tim) Majerus both of East Dubuque, Donny (Jill) Sendt of Dubuque and Dean Sendt of East Dubuque; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Charlene Sendt of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews; in-laws, Bob Heim and Ellen (Paul) Largent both of East Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Darrell, a son, Albert “Albie” Sendt, siblings, Vernon (Vera) Blaser, Elaine (Val) Schilling, and Joseph (Stella) Blaser; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Mary (Jackoniski) Sendt; in-laws, Delbert (Kay) Sendt, Mary M. Heim and Duane Sendt.
In lieu of flowers, a Marilyn E. Sendt memorial fund has been established.
Marilyn’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at ProMedica for the wonderful end of life care they gave mom.
