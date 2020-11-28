Sister Noreen Pearce, OSF, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, died at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Clare House. A private Celebration of Life and Rite of Final Commendation will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. She was born August 24, 1923, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of Edward Connell and Elizabeth (Bierl) Pearce and stepfather Nelson Pearce. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 25, 1943, and made her final profession of vows August 10, 1949. Sister received her BA in Elementary Education from Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, Iowa. In Iowa she taught at Bancroft; St. Joseph, Bode; Cascade; Ossian; Granville; Earlville; and in Dubuque at Holy Ghost, Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s. Sister also ministered in Portland, Ore.; St. Cloud, Minn.; and Rock Island, Ill. Sister was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather. Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.