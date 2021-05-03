GALENA, Ill. — Kathleen A. Deutsch, 86, of Galena, passed away at Midwest Medical Center on April 30, 2021.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, with internment at St. Mathew’s Cemetery, Shullsburg, WI. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
Kathleen was born on March 31, 1935, in Elizabeth, IL, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Nolan) Keleher.
She was united in marriage to Joseph A. Deutsch on October 10, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth, and he preceded her in death on January 10, 2004.
Kathleen was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
After many years of farming, Kathleen and Joe retired and became “Texas snowbirds” enabling their year-round pursuit of golf and making many life-long friends. In her later years, Kathleen remained a fan of baseball and golf. Her faith and family were her sources of strength and joy.
Surviving are seven of her 10 children, Catherine (George) Knuckey, Robert Deutsch, Kenneth (Debora) Deutsch, Lorraine (Bruce) Babbini, Theodore Deutsch, Joan (Mark) Theuer and Thomas (Krista) Deutsch; 23 grandchildren, James Deutsch, Curt Deutsch, Phillip Knuckey, Bruce Deutsch, Mathew Knuckey, Lee Deutsch, Jason Knuckey, Jared Deutsch, Jenne Lewis, Ashley Deutsch, Nathan Theuer, Ryan Knuckey, Andrew Knuckey, Anthony Deutsch, Anna Beswick, Nicole Karwatka, Joseph Babbini, Jacob Deutsch, Hayden Deutsch, Nicholas Theuer, Emma Deutsch, Alexandra Theuer and Layla Deutsch; 28 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Regina Alber and Charlene Schiltz; and three brothers, Vernon, Marlin and Kenneth Keleher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sons, James, Gregory and Stephen Deutsch; a sister, Mary Holland; and three brothers, John, Clarence and Emmett Keleher.
