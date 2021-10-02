Duane Jaeger Telegraph Herald Oct 2, 2021 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Duane Jaeger, 70, of Holy Cross, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.Complete arrangements are pending. Kramer Funeral Home, of Holy Cross, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Holy-cross-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Police: Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Dubuque Cory W. Tigges Police: Dubuque man sexually abused boy Newly retired Dubuque police chief reflects on career, what's next Iowa farmer offers pick-your-own-hemp days