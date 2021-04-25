Ronald R. Kracke, 71, of Dubuque, formerly of Belmont, Platteville, and Dickeyville, WI, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Holy Ghost Church-Holy Spirit Pastorate with Fr. Steven Garner officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook Page. The family asks that you follow social distancing guidelines, wear a facemask, and observe capacity limits due to the Covid-19 virus.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Ron was born on September 1, 1949, in Belmont, WI, the son of Raymond H. and Delores L. (Grassel) Kracke. He was united in marriage to Sandra K. Knautz on September 13, 1969, at St. Mary’s Church in Galena, IL.
Ron was a graduate of Cuba City High School, the class of 1968. He was employed by the State of Iowa — Department of Corrections at Anamosa and Dubuque until his retirement. Ron enjoyed going to the casino, fishing and trapshooting. He was a former member of the Dickeyville Jaycees, the Eagles Club and the American Federation of Public Employees Union.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra; two daughters, Carrie Ann Kracke (Jeremy Lenz), of Dubuque, and Marie (Clifford A.) McGinnis, of Cassville, WI; a grandson, Zachary (Hope) Kracke, of Dubuque; a sister, Elaine (Robert) Carns, of Potosi, WI; his in-laws, Madonna Beyer and Julius C. Knautz, both of Galena, Shirley (Arlen) Morris, of Thief River Falls, MN, Duane Knautz, of Dodgeville, WI; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Delores; and two sisters, Karen and Beverly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque or Holy Ghost Church.
Sandy and family wish to give special thanks to Dr. Mark Hermann and staff, and the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque for the kind and compassionate care given to Ron.