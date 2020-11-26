Janice K. “Jan” (Hartman) Pfeiler, age 79, of Dubuque, passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center, with her loving family by her side. To celebrate Jan’s life, private family services will be held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jan was born on August 9, 1941, in Manchester, Iowa, daughter of Harold and Letiticia (Duffy) Hartman.
Jan attended beauty school after graduating from high school in 1959, and worked as a cosmetologist for 2 years at Rachael’s Beauty Salon.
She met and married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Pfeiler, on August 26, 1961, at Sacred Heart Church. Jan traveled to Kansas with Bob while he served with the U.S. Army, before they returned to make their home in Dubuque. They were blessed with almost 58 years together, and 5 wonderful children, before Bob sadly passed away on August 24, 2019. After they married, Jan became a full-time wife, mother and homemaker, who also provided child care for others in her home for 17 years.
All who knew her adored and loved her dearly for her generous heart and undying love and passion for her family and friends. She enjoyed spending her free time visiting with the residents at Stonehill for 23 years, always bringing them smiles and excellent conversation.
There was never any doubt that Jan was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment spent with them. Her faith was also a very important aspect of her life, and Jan was proud to be a member of Sacred Heart Church for almost 60 years.
In her downtime, Jan could often be found reading, fishing or traveling with Bob, racing their Greyhounds. Their family vacationed with their group of friends at Lake Hancock Resort in Rhinelander, WI, every year since 1973.
We are deeply saddened at losing our mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister, but are extremely grateful for all of the years we have had together as a family. Jan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, and we will miss hearing her famous saying, “Bless your heart”, more than words can convey.
Those left to cherish Jan’s memory include her children, Randy (Patty Trowbridge) Pfeiler, Cindie Zeromski, Tina (Dan Pfeiffer)Pfeiler, Dan (Jean) Pfeiler and Kim (Jason) Meyer, all of Dubuque, IA; her 8 grandchildren, Robert and Jesse Zeromski, Nathan and Nicole Pfeiffer, Meggan and Amanda Pfeiler and Hanna and Ellie Meyer; her great-granddaughter, Oaklynn Schueller-Zeromski; 2 sisters, Joann Delong, Phoenix, AZ, and Connie (Tom) Ross-Steger, Strawberry Point, IA; and a brother-in-law, Rich Mangler, Dubuque, IA.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Bob Pfeiler; 2 sisters, June (Tom) Raymond and Sherry Mangler; a brother-in-law, Don Delong; and a nephew, Shane Ross.
Jan’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Dr. Brandon Powers, and all of the nurses and staff at Stonehill, for all of the outstanding care and friendship they have provided to Jan, and her family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among Jan’s favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Janice Pfeiler Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.