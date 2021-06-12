Rosella A. Casper, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Tristan C.G. Dawson, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Carolyn L. Ingham, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Mary K. Levens, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Roberta Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Alfred M. Nauman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Gail Ryan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Michael L. Trowbridge, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Services: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Vienna M. Wackershauser, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Cremation, Platteville. Services: Noon today at the funeral home.
Grace A. Wehrspann, Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sherrill United Church of Christ.