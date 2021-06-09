Kenneth “Ken” James Jaeger, 73, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on June 4th, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Upon Ken’s request, there will be no public visitation. A private family memorial service was held with full military honors and burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA, is assisting the family.
Ken was born on June 11, 1947, in Dubuque Iowa, the son of Pete and Madonna (Pfeiler) Jaeger.
He married Colleen Hearity on July 25, 1970, in Dubuque, IA.
Ken was a proud United States Navy veteran, serving in active duty from September 1965 until December 1967, and in the reserves from January 1968 until June 1970.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen Jaeger, of Dubuque; Daughter Allison (Mike) Schroeder, of Asbury, IA.; Son Justin (Stacy) Jaeger, of Keller, TX.; 4 Grandchildren, Will, Carter, Ella, and Lola; Sisters Darlene Brockman and Pat (John) Bauer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a Brother-in-law, Leon Brockman
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name. The proceeds are to benefit Hospice of Dubuque and Folds of Honor.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Gunderson of U of I Hospitals and Clinics, Dr. Ringold of Grand River Medical Group, and Dr. Mark Moore of Medical Associates.