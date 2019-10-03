MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Pamela Joy Ann Theresa Pellican, 68, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at her home.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa. A memorial visitation will occur prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Pamela taught at Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque from 1976 to 2006. She had also worked as a park ranger in Dubuque for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After retirement, she continued her love of teaching and substituted in surrounding school districts.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Jesse (Elizabeth Richardson) Schaller, of Maquoketa, and Jenny (Josh) Oestern, of Maquoketa; three grandchildren, Ava, Lilly and Oaklyn; a brother, Robert (Jill) Pellican, of Chicago, Ill.; and her faithful dog, Annie.
