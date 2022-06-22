Gloria Lenstra, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Bethany Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 24, at Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where the Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday. Services will be web-cast on Glorias’ obituary page at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com, where condolences may also be shared. Interment will be at Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque. Gloria was born January 28, 1937 in St. Catherine’s Ridge, Iowa, the daughter of Edwin and Florence (Hilkin) Mitchell. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy. During summer breaks she worked as a guide at Crystal Lake Cave. Upon graduation she was employed at Rainbow Oil, where she met Marvin Lenstra. Marvin always said she gave a lot of orders, and he liked it so much he figured she could give him orders for the rest of their lives! She married Marvin Lenstra in the fall of 1957. He preceded her in death in August of 1998.
After her first child, Tim, was born Gloria was a stay-at-home mom for a while. Gloria then worked for The Frudden Lumber Co. and later The North Missouri Lumber Company of Manhattan, Kansas for 21 years until the office closed in 1991. From 1989 to 1992 Gloria owned and ran SOZO’s Homemade Ice Cream which was located on Central Ave.
She then worked for KDTH radio as a secretary in the business office, and finally at St. Mary’s Apartments as a manager until her retirement. Gloria was a longtime member of Hope Church, and her faith was very important to her. In her younger years Gloria enjoyed playing volleyball. She was always very active, and enjoyed camping, the outdoors, socializing with coworkers and church members, and traveling many places, including Cairo Egypt. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Gloria is survived by her children, Paula (Bryon) Kuhlmann of Rothschild, WI, Mary Ellen (Jeff) Falk, of Lodi, WI, Terry (Julie) Lenstra, of Dubuque, and Lisa (Dan Norman) Lenstra-Norman, of Cascade; her grandchildren, Nicole (Joe) Trapani, Bart (Mindy) Kuhlmann, Mitch (fiancé MacKenzie Ripp)Falk, Elise Norman, and Gabrielle Norman; six great grandchildren; her brother, John (Rosie) Mitchell, of Asbury; and two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Barton, of Dubuque, and Tina Rodriguez, of NY. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Lenstra; her granddaughter, Danielle Skatrud; her siblings, Mary (Frank) Maiden, and Loras (Ann) Mitchell; her parents; and her in-laws, Bob Lenstra and Virginia Kieffer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque and Bethany Home.
The family would like to thank Bethany Home, Hospice of Dubuque, and Hope Church for all their love and support during this time.
