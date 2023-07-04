HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Dorothy M. (George) Degenhardt, 86, of rural Hazel Green, WI, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center, Asbury, IA.

Graveside services will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the East Dubuque Cemetery, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.

