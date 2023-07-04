HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Dorothy M. (George) Degenhardt, 86, of rural Hazel Green, WI, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center, Asbury, IA.
Graveside services will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the East Dubuque Cemetery, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where a scripture prayer service will be at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Dorothy was born on May 3, 1937, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Ervin and Katherine (Helbing) George. She was united in marriage to James H. “Jim” Degenhardt on May 2, 1959, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque.
Dorothy was formerly employed at W. C. Brown Publishing Company and later she and her husband operated Jim’s Supper Club, rural Hazel Green.
She was an excellent cook and baker, loved to go horseback riding and vacationing with Jim. She also enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s activities and being with her family. Dorothy was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend who was always there for those she loved.
She is survived by her son Chad (Jennifer) Degenhardt of East Dubuque; two grandsons, James and Sean; her siblings, Eldon George, Charlene Dunwoody, Lavon (Jim) Haxmeier and Milton “Ogger” (Mary Ellen) George all of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, two sons, James and Joseph, her brothers, Merlin, Darryl, Edwin, Wilfred, Robert and her sister, Carol.
In lieu of flowers a Dorothy M. Degenhardt memorial fund has been established.
Chad and family wish to extend heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center, Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for the care given to Dorothy.