Regina A. Ankrum, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

Gerald N. Arensdorf, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. July 15 at the church.

