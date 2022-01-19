Robert “Bob” Fondell, 82, of Dubuque, died Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Funeral Service for Bob will be 10:00 am Friday, January 21, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Father Ron Friedell officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Bob was born September 12, 1939, in Iowa City, the son of Lester Richard and Margaret Ann (Coonfare) Fondell. On June 2, 1962, he married Ruthie Ann Little in Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She passed away on August 3, 2005.
Bob worked for the Adams Company in the shipping and receiving department until his retirement after 40 years of service.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Dallas Cowboys, playing Euchre, listening to country music, singing karaoke, especially “Lookin for Love”, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. Due to Bob’s love of “chatting”, he enjoyed bartending at Tott’s Tap and conversing with patrons.
Survivors include three daughters, Lisa (Jerry) Tott of Dubuque, Amy (Ron) Davis of Cedar Rapids and Christy “Chris” (Kevin) Fondell-Delaney of Dubuque; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Francis (Mary) Elliott, Jr. and Billy Elliott and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruthie; his parents; his step-father, Francis Elliott; one daughter, Mary Ann Fondell; one grandson, Matthew Tott and his eight siblings, Glen Curler, Arnold Curler, Carol Elliott, Arlene Grimstead, Dick Fondell, Pat Crossett, Roger Curler and Carl Curler.
The family wishes to express their great appreciation to the entire staff at Stonehill Care Center, especially Nurse Norma and Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Bob’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.