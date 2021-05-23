NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Mary Katherine Ludovissy, 80, of North Buena Vista, Iowa, passed away at home on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Due to Covid, per the family’s wishes, funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Buena Vista. Rev. Marvin Bries will officiate.
Mary was born February 13, 1941, the daughter of Benjamin and Catherine (Meyer) Breitbach. She attended school in North Buena Vista, sometimes even driving the school bus herself. Mary married Donald Ludovissy on August 8, 1959, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Together they owned and operated Hanks Bar in Buenie for over sixty years. Mary was a hard worker her entire life. She had a big garden, canned most of her produce, butchered chickens, smoked her own fish, made her own homemade mustard, and raised 10 kids.
Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Don; children, Alice (Duwane) Phelps, of Colesburg, Arlus Keller, of Bettendorf, Aggie Lammers (John Houston), of Huntington Beach, CA, Amy (Robie) Vonderhaar, of Guttenberg, Henry Ludovissy, Dan (Kim) Ludovissy, both of North Buena Vista, Harve (Mandy) Ludovissy, of Guttenberg, and Donna (Ken) Kuhlman, of Colesburg; 2 daughters-in-law, Cheryl Simon, of Dubuque, and Karen Ludovissy, of Luxemburg; 28 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter; siblings, Shirley Brimeyer, of Manchester, and Dave (Mary) Breitbach, of North Buena Vista.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Phil and Lyndon; her parents; parents-in-law, Henry and Bertha (Hefel) Ludovissy; son-in-law, John Keller; daughter-in-law, Heather Ludovissy; siblings, Ann Marie (Don) Jestel, Doris (Bob) Whelan, James (Mary Lou) Breitbach, Pat (Ruthie) Breitbach; brothers-in-law Clyde Ludovissy and Harvey Brimeyer.
Cards, letters and memorials may be sent to Don Ludovissy at Box 14, 225 Main, North Buena Vista, IA 52066.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com.