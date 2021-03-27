Carey L. Ahlers Sr., Worthington, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. today, Worthington City Hall.
Crystal I. Ahmann, Farley, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: Noon today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Kenneth M. Bacon, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello.
The Rev. Richard G. Gaul, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Church, Luxemburg, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Judy A. Hansen, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Joanne M. Hermsen, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Curtis E. Kraus, Postville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Luana, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Timothy J. Looney, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Church, Prairie du Chien.
Thomas A. Pins, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Georgia M. Rieck, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien.
Wanda J. Sefzik, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Thomas E. Sheehan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.