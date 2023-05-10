Georgiann T. Barry, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, Happy’s Place.
Larry D. Cox, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, Monona Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Blanche F. Dailey, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, Free Methodist Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jean M. Hartzell, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Benton. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert C. Henkel, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Vada J. Morhardt, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ralph A. Nurre, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Cletus G. Vondra, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont.
Leslie D. Wagner, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Vernon H. Wubben, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
