EARLVILLE, Iowa — James J. Schumann, 57, of Earlville and formerly of Dyersville passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at home.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where a parish rosary will be recited at 1:30 pm. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 am Monday at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery
James was born April 14, 1965, the son of Elmer and Juliann (Bergfeld) Schumann. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School with the Class of 1983, and served in the Army from 1983 — 1987, serving primarily at Ft. Hood, TX. He has been a lifelong OTR truck driver.
Surviving are his parents, Elmer and Juliann of Dyersville, siblings: Carol (Friend Dave Fortman) Walters and Billy (Sally) Schumann, both of Garber, Ricky (Margie) Schumann and Mary (Joel) Loeffelholz, both of Dyersville; nieces and nephews: Ryan and Collin Walters, Kevin (Makenzie) and Trevor Schumann, Ben, Dustin (Cheyenne) and Tyler (Haley) Loeffelholz, and Brian (Melissa), Brad (Katie), Becky and Brandon Schumann; great nieces and nephews: Danuel, Jared and Emma Loeffelholz and Justin, Colton and Claire Schumann, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
