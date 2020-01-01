Duane Michael Richards, 61, of Dubuque, died December 27, 2019, following a sudden illness.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3650 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Michael was born February 12, 1958, to Larry and Joyce (Rigotti) Richards, in Baltimore, Md. In his early 20s, he volunteered his time at World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brooklyn, N.Y. He enjoyed classical music and traveling with his parents, including a trip to Israel. Most of all, he enjoyed being with the friends at congregation meetings and conventions and he looked forward to the hope of living on a paradise earth in good health without mental illness.
Michael is survived by his uncle, Gene Beighle, of Dubuque; cousins, Deborah (Gary) Beresford, of Dubuque, Mark (Wendy) Beighle, of Cuba City Wis., David (Juanita) Beighle, of Benicia, Calif., Sarah Beighle, of Platteville, Wis.; and many 2nd and 3rd cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry & Joyce Richards; and an aunt, LaVerne Beighle.
The family would like to thank the friends and family that would call to check in on Michael or would be on the receiving end of his phone calls. They would also like to thank Jessica at IHH for her assistance these past few years.