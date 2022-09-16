CALMAR, Iowa — Dennis Huinker (93) Calmar IA, died of natural causes at home with family at his side 9/12/22. He was one of 7 children of Edmund S. & Mathilda Huinker, graduated from Calmar HS in 1947, served in the US Air Force (1951-55) during the Korean War and played on the Air Force baseball team. He married Elberta Moellers (6/18/56) in Ossian. He was a devoted husband and father and beloved by many. He was a renowned purebred Duroc swine breeder. His full obituary is on Helms Funeral website: https://www.schluterbalikfuneralhome.com/obituary/dennis-huinker. The funeral is Mon Sept 19, 10:30 am St. Aloysius Church, Calmar, burial to follow in the cemetery with military rites. The wake will be 1-5 pm Sun, Sept. 18 at Helms Funeral Home 202 S Washington St, Calmar as well as Mon. at 9:30 am at the funeral home. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife: Elberta (‘17); daughter: Kathleen Timp (‘17), Dubuque; infant grandchild, Cory Huinker; his parents, siblings & many in-laws. Dennis is survived by 7 children: Wayne (Roxanne), Decorah; John (Ruth) Calmar; Mike (Kim) Decorah; Ann (Dennis) Tressel, Dubuque; Ed, Iowa City; Jean Sullivan-Kircher (Jim Kircher), Iowa City; Becky (Megan Carney), Chicago; Son-in-law Thomas (Kim) Timp, Dubuque; grandchildren: Julie (Drew) Rotschafer; Emily Huinker; Lisa (Jason) Rude; Lee (Kristy) Huinker; Jackie (Michael) Henning; Danielle (Noah) Balik; Steven (Courtney) Huinker; Hannah (John) Schroeher; Lydia (Brian) Black; Dane (Taylor) Huinker; Ben (Adrienne) Tressel; Elizabeth Tressel; Rex Huinker; Christina, Carley, Daniel & Claire Sullivan; Nolan (Carlyn), Alexander, Sydney & Samuel Timp; 26 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Martha (Dave) Huinker, Ames; Imogene (Roy) Macal, Decorah; numerous nieces & nephews.
