Donald J. Balk, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 3 p.m. prayer service until 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service 3860 Asbury Road.
Angela K. Cook, Dubuque — Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Gary M. Dangelser, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until time of services at the church.
Francis E. Heisz, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside services: 3:30 p.m. today, St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Eastman, Wis.
Charlene M. Herrig, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, at St. Donatus Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the church.
Daniel C. Lynch, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, at Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Terrance P. Kelly, Dubuque — Services: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 E. 10th St.
Alice M. Klostermann, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Reiff Funeral Home. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lois A. Knoble, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Boscobel. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the church.
Sister Geneve Moran, BVM, Dubuque — Services: Immediately following visitation today in the Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today in the chapel.
John M. O’Connor, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at St. Joseph the Worker Church. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Sarah S. Parris, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Rockdale United Methodist Cemetery.
Clyde A. Spidell Sr., North Buena Vista, Iowa — Services: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Dubuque Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2505 Mineral St.
Dennis W. Staten, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Carol A. Storla, LaCrosse, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1276 white St. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Dickenson Family Funeral Home 401 Main Street, Onalaska, Wis. and 10 a.m. until time of services, Oct. 15, at the church.
Tim Stroehle, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. today at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Visitation: 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Shirley A. Tabor, Baldwin, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Maquoketa United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Joan M. Taylor, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Lawrence E. Thoma, St. Donatus, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at St. Donatus Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. at the church until the time of Mass.
Nancy J. Trumm, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Celebration Farm, 4696 Robin Woods Lane NE, Iowa City, Iowa.
Nancy L. Uhlrich, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, at St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church.
Karen R. Walter, Dubuque — Services: noon today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Lee White, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Baptist Church in Waukon. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.