Anthony Boll, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2860 Asbury Road. Graveside services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Kenneth K. Morehead, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road; wake service at 3:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa.
Norma J. Rave, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester.
Karla K. Sparks, Fitchburg, Wis. — Visitation: Noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Services: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Phyllis M. Uldrich, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville.