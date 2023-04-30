Erna M. Schmidt, 94, of Dubuque died Thursday, April 27, 2023. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 pm Tuesday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Resurrection Catholic Church. The livestream of the Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Erna was born December 29, 1928 in LaMotte, IA, daughter of Gregory and Lucille (Kies) Schuster. She grew up in the Schuller Heights area and graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1947.
On January 10, 1950, she married Donald J. Schmidt at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. They farmed near New Mellary monastery for 42 years. Upon retiring, they moved to Dubuque. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2009.
In addition to farming, she catered many events with her mother.
Erna was a member of Resurrection Church; and past volunteer for Mercy and Finley hospitals, as well as the Dubuque Arboretum and Luther Manor.
She enjoyed playing Euchre and Bingo, dancing and traveling.
Erna is survived by four children, Deacon Jim (Mary) Schmidt and Nancy (John) Schmidt, of Dubuque, Bob (Linda) Schmidt of Florida, and Bill (Gail) Schmidt of Cascade; eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Becky) Schmidt, Gina Schmidt David, Janelle (Jeff) Menz, Joel Schmidt, Nicole (Ed) Cox, Lisa (Aaron) Aschtgen, Greg (Alyssa) Schmidt, Kari (Kevin) Hensley; and 15 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by two sisters in law, Betty and Margie Schuster.
Erna was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Tom, Alfred and Leonard Schuster and a son in law, Steve Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, an Erna Schmidt Memorial Fund has been established. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002, Attn: the Erna Schmidt family.
