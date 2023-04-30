Erna M. Schmidt, 94, of Dubuque died Thursday, April 27, 2023. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 pm Tuesday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Resurrection Catholic Church. The livestream of the Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.

Erna was born December 29, 1928 in LaMotte, IA, daughter of Gregory and Lucille (Kies) Schuster. She grew up in the Schuller Heights area and graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1947.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.