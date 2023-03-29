Lois Ann Hanson, 93, of Dubuque, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Lois will be 10:00 am Friday, March 31, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Lois was born June 18, 1929, in Waukon, the daughter of Joseph and Matilda Waldron Walsh. On July 30, 1951, she married Harold R. Hanson in Waukon. He died October 24, 2015.
Lois was a homemaker. She previously worked in the school system for the lunch program. She was also a bartender at Jack’s Tap.
She was a member of a bowling league. Lois enjoyed playing euchre and cooking, her specialty was beer battered fried chicken. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family.
Survivors include three sons, Randy (Karen) Hanson of Dubuque, Dan (Beth) Hanson of Brentwood, TN, and Jim Hanson of Dubuque; one daughter-in-law, Rosie Hanson of Dubuque; grandchildren, Keri (Kent), Cory (Sara), Kyle (Diana), Bill (Jess), Joe (Calcie), Kristie (Zack), Amanda, Sarah, and Bryce; Great-grandchildren, Emma, Ben, Letty, Ellis, and Penelope; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Ron Hanson; three brothers, Francis, Jack and Kenny; six sisters, Lucille, Margaret, Dorothy, Marie, Lorraine and Jeannie; and two siblings in infancy.
A special thank you to the staff at Stonehill Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jeremiah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Alzheimer’s Association and Hospice of Dubuque.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Lois’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
