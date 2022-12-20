Steven M. Ferring, Dubuque: Celebration of Life: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, American Legion Hall. Service: 5 p.m. Wednesday at American Legion Hall.
William A. Kelly III, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Chestnut Mountain Resort.
Seth J. Ketterer, Moab, Utah — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore, Wis. Service: Noon today at the church.
Darlene Lloyd, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Loretta Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, Nativity Church. Service: Noon today at the church.
Richard L. Osar, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Lorna Porvaznik, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today; and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Rosemary Uthe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Robert A. Wilhelm, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
