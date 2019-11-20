Janet Carroll, Galena, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Mary Ann Carroll, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Peggy S. Ewers, Lone Rock, Wis. — Services: 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Lancaster United Methodist Church, Lancaster, Wis.
Helen O. Hogan, Luxemburg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa.
Jean F. Johnson, Dubuque — Services: 6:30 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Bernard E. Kennedy, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church.
Anthony Marovets, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, United Methodist Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. First St., Guttenberg, and 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Dayna K. Mullikin, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Centenary United Methodist Church, 226 W. Church St., Shullsburg. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Norma C. Murray, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Church.
Sister Marie Neff, BVM, Dubuque — Services: 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the chapel.
Bernardine Nefzger, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Earlville.
Gary G. Quade, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Jacob J. Shepherd, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 5 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Ricke S. Starkey, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Postville, Iowa. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.
Mark W. Voigts, Jasper, Ark., formerly of Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Platteville Elks Club, 50 S. Oak St., Platteville.