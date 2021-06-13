Robert “Bob” Lee Smart, 85, of Dubuque, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
The funeral service for Bob will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Derek Rosenstiel officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. The service will be live-streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Robert was born May 31, 1936, in Scales Mound, IL, the son of William E. and Leona E. Wasmund Smart. On April 28, 1956, he married Carol Ann Peebles at Zion Lutheran Church in Schapville, IL.
He graduated from Scales Mound High School in 1954.
He worked as a Service Manager for Lime Rock Springs Co.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed working on cars, fixing everything and was a fan of AM radio.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; one daughter, Stacey S. Tittle, of Dubuque; two sons, Steven L. Smart, of Thailand, and Michael D. (Timothea) Smart, of Helena, MT; and several special friends, including Bob, Kelly, Allison and Adam Curtis and Cindy Henkel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother-in-law, Wayne (Eileen) Peebles.
A special thank you to the OR and ICU staff and Doctors at MercyOne for their care of Bob and Hospice of Dubuque.
Memorials have been established for Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Dubuque County Humane Society.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Bob’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.