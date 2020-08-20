FARLEY, Iowa — Gene J. Breitbach, 79, of Farley, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Mercy One in Dubuque, Iowa.
He was born on December 10, 1940, in Farley, Iowa, son of Bernard and Bernice (Oberfoell) Breitbach. He received his education from the former Epworth Community School in Epworth, Iowa. On June 17, 1961, he was united in marriage to Rosie Goerdt, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa.
Gene was a man with a very strong work ethic. He started working as an iron worker at the age of sixteen, with his father. He was the 3rd generation iron worker in the family and worked for 42 1/2 years at International Association of Iron Workers Local 89, until his retirement in February 2002.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa. Gene was also a member of the Farley Knights of Columbus Council #2001 and the Dubuque County 4th Degree Dubourgh Assembly #1573.
Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and truly enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a car enthusiast and took great pride in his cars. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, attending stock car races and fishing.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Rosie Breitbach, of Farley, IA; four children, Cori (Thomas) Evelyn, of Venice, FL, Chris (Judi) Breitbach, of Prophetstown, IL, Craig (Lisa) Breitbach, of Farley, IA, and Cathy (Mitch) Current, of Maquoketa, IA; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with another one on the way in December; five siblings, Betty (Paul) Theisen, of Epworth, IA, Mary (Friend Ron) Westermeyer, of Dubuque, IA, Eldon (Mary) Breitbach, of Marion, IA, Melinda (Bob) Steffen, of Asbury, IA and Sharon (Ron) Schaul, of Farley, IA; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Delores “Dorrie” Vorwald, of Holy Cross, IA, George (Carol) Davis, of Farley, IA, Dale Goerdt, of Rockford, IL, and Lois Goerdt, of Guttenburg, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jerry (Mary) Breitbach; one sister, Darlene (Wilfred) Vorwald; father- and mother-in-law, Alfred and Agnes Goerdt; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Gary Westermeyer, Alfred “Sonny” Goerdt Jr., Gertrude Davis, Bob Goerdt, Lorraine Davis, Herbert Goerdt, Dick Goerdt, Joyce (Donald) Koster and Gene Vorwald
The Breitbach family would like to give a special thank-you to the staff at Mercy One Hospital, especially the staff and nurses on the COVID-19 floor and ICU, especially, Dr. Gordon and Dr. Janes for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Gene.
