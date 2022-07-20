DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Shirley Mae (Schmal) Meyer, 91, of Dubuque, formerly of Holy Cross and Dyersville, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Hawkeye Care Center.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m. prior to the funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Rev. Christopher Podhajsky will officiate.
Shirley was born October 10, 1930, the youngest daughter of Jacob and Mary (Hengtes) Schmal. Shirley was raised on the second-generation farm, doing daily chores, and going to school at the one room schoolhouse located on the corner of the Schmal farm. After grade school she went to Holy Cross High School in Holy Cross. She was part of the first graduating class from Holy Cross High School.
Shirley was united to the love of her life, Arnold Emil Meyer from Balltown on April 3, 1951. Arnie passed away just days before their 69th wedding anniversary. Shirley was a 4-H member for 9 years and then a 4-H leader for 25 years in Holy Cross.
She raised six children and took care of her mother, all while working the third-generation farm. Milking cows twice daily, having a large garden and orchard, she canned and processed food each year. There was always a great meal for drop-in company, and she made her great apple pie. Shirley was an excellent seamstress. Designing and sewing for her kids and herself or patching the farm clothes. Every child and grandchild received a hand-pieced and hand sewn quilt from Grandma sometime during their lives.
Shirley was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Court 881 in Holy Cross for over 40 years. She was the financial secretary for 35 years. Together Arnie and her farmed the Schmal homestead for 40 years. When they retired from farming, they moved to Dyersville where both kept busy with gardening, fishing, playing cards, and keeping up with the news. Shirley donated time and material for the Women’s Layette’s club making quilts, throws, and baby clothes for the needy.
Survivors to celebrate her life are her six children, Daniel (Carol) Meyer of Cedar Rapids, Rod (Joan) Meyer, Worthington, Mary Sue (Pat) Green, Durango, Dale (Nancy) Meyer, Dubuque, Ed (Karen) Meyer of Hazel Green and Joan (Danny) Knockel, Durango, grandchildren — Ben, Matt, Nick and Alex Meyer, John Knockel, Adam Green, Katie White, Liz Rude, Ashley Hinzmann, Dana Hadley, Ellen Green, Terri Stephens, Kara and Danielle Knockel, and Angelica, and nineteen great grandchildren.
Shirley is preceded in death by husband Arnie, her parents, brothers- Clarence, Raymond, Martin and Aloysius Schmal and sisters, Kathryn Neumann, Helen Berg, Marie Ruden, and their spouses. In-laws Melvin and Emil Meyer and Dorothy Finzel and Irene Link and their spouses.
The family would like to express a special Thank you to the Hospice staff and staff at Hawkeye Care Center who cared for her as much as we did.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com.
