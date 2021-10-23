Mariela M. Berthel, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Mark W. Craig, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Funeral services: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Beverly E. Hampton, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Edwin H. Handfelt, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Ruth E. Hohnecker, Dubuque — Funeral service: 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
William J. Kaiser, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Kenneth J. Klaas, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Charles M. Knox, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Marilyn L. Lamker, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Michael D. Maloy, Dubuque, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Sandra K. Molitor, Winnebago, Ill. — Service: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Gladys E. O’Brien, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Jason A. Teynor, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Harlyn G. Turner, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Orlando G. Valente, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Funeral service: Noon Nov. 6 at the funeral home.
Mary L. Weber, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Joan T. Willenborg, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, Church of the Resurrection.