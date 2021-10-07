Mildred Holland Telegraph Herald Oct 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Mildred Holland, 98, of Hazel Green, died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, Ill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hazel-green-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today 4 local women honored at Telegraph Herald's Salute to Women Dubuque meth dealer sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Police: Man arrested for summer chase 40 mph over limit in Dubuque Prep football: Southwestern cancels rest of season, next year in flux Ask Amy: Relationship is in receivership