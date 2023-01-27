Barrett Blair, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Bruce R. Bockenstedt, Manchester, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa.
Jeffrey Bolsinger, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, The Stadium Bar & Grill, Guttenberg.
Tammy Brandenburg, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5:45 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Betty A. Casanova, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Brian L. Cathman, Lancaster, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Lancaster.
Gregory D. Fry, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Geraldine M. Goodman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Terry J. Harbach, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Delaware, Iowa.
Paul L. Hoffman, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Michael J. Kirk, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Laura L. Kretz, Bartlett, Ill. — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Kalmes Restaurant, St. Donatus, Iowa.
Kenneth J. Link, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
John R. Nichols III, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7:30 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 7:30 p.m. today at the chapel.
Robert R. Oglesby, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Eileen T. Olberding, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Service: 2:30 p.m. today at the church.
Roger E. Quade, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ.
Rosemary Reuter, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Nadine West, West Union, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, Highland Lutheran Church, Elkader, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Donald A. Zeeryp Jr., Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Ridge Runners, 800 Main St., Savanna.
