EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Theresa “TC”, “Red” (Wiederholt) Simon, 61, of East Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, of a stroke.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Theresa’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant.
Theresa was born August 27, 1959, in Dubuque, the daughter of Robert and Donna (Hohnecker) Wiederholt. On November 18, 1981, she married Roger Simon in Washington.
She graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School in 1977 and Clarke University in 2000.
Theresa was a financial assistant for the Dubuque Community YMCA. She also worked at Albrecht Acres and AMACO.
Theresa loved gardening, especially her pumpkin patch, which she donated the pumpkins to the Y for the children to decorate. She was a huge Fighting Saints Hockey fan and she loved to travel with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Simon, of East Dubuque, IL; children, Andrew (Elizabeth) Simon, of Dubuque, Amber (Nicholas) Heady, of LeClaire, IA; grandchildren, Natalie Konzen, Logan Simon, Morgan Simon, Alexandria Simon, Nick Heady, Jr. and Zoey Simon; her parents, Robert and Donna Wiederholt, of Dubuque; one sister, Rosalyn Langkamp, of East Dubuque, IL; two brothers, Alan (Karen) Wiederholt, of Honolulu, HI, and Peter (Kelly) Wiederholt, of O’Fallon, IL; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Roberta Wiederholt, on March 26, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to your local YMCA or the charity of your choice.
Hoffmann Schneider Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Theresa’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.