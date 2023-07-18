Pauline R. Clanton, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 19, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: Noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

Marjorie E. Granahan, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.

