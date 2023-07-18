funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Michelle London Author email Jul 18, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pauline R. Clanton, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 19, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: Noon Wednesday at the funeral home.Marjorie E. Granahan, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.Roger K. Greteman, Peoria, Ariz. — Interment: 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Mount Calvary Cemetery. Recommended for you Gunter Malik, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Roxann M. Woolf, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Food Michelle London Author email Follow Michelle London Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives