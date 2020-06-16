Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Charles Bries, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg, Iowa. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Christopher J. Herrig, Dubuque — Services: Noon Thursday, June 18, Nativity Church. Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Happy’s Place.
Vernon F. Leick, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Gryphon T. Metcalf, Dubuque — Burial ceremony: 10:30 a.m. today, Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wis.
Janet E. Meyers, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, St. Paul Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Austin W. Parrott, Elizabeth, Ill. — Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. today, Zion Presbyterian Cemetery, Schapville, Ill.