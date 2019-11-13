Charles L. Larson, 84, of Dubuque, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Charles was born on June 12, 1935, in Highland, Wis., the son of George and Amanda (Olson) Larson.
Charles shared his life with “first” Mary Francis Hildebrand from 1960 until 1985. Later he was blessed to have shared love with Blanche A. Schmitt, and was married on June 20, 1992. She preceded him in death on April 5, 2015.
Charles proudly served our country in the United States Army.
Charles was a truck driver from 1970 until 2000 for Kretschmer Tredway. After his retirement, he drove for Jule Public Transportation and the Dubuque Trolley.
Charles enjoyed dancing, country music and tending to his yard. Some of his fondest memories were attending plays at the Bell Tower with Blanche, and in recent years dancing with Yvonne at many venues in the Dubuque area. Polka dancing was one of his favorites.
Charles was known to have a killer smile and infectious laugh. To know Charlie was to love Charlie.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Rita (special friend, Thomas Hall) McCarty; grandchildren, Crystal and Tyler (Ayla) Larson; special friend, Yvonne Kruser; step-children, Reginal (Susie) Schmitt, Tom (Diane) Schmitt, Steve (Mary) Schmitt, David (Tish) Schmitt, Tim (Michelle) Schmitt, Peggy (Sam) Lathrum, Brenda Clark and Penny (Dave) North; and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dale; four siblings, Helen, Gaige, Marvin and Willis; and many loving in-laws.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to nurse Martha and the ICU Staff at MercyOne, and to the staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Ennoble Manor for their compassionate care.